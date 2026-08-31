MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The I-696 ramps to north and southbound I-75 are expected to re-open today, bringing relief to drivers. For nearly half a year, drivers have not been able to access I-75 from westbound 696.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

I-696 ramps to north & southbound I-75 expected to re-open after being closed for nearly 6 months

Most of the people we talked to are very happy, as businesses and residents are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel with this project.

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“When I read that it was opening on Monday last night, i was like, ‘oh wow. this is gonna be great,'" said Karen Hugh, a Pleasant Ridge resident. "(I'm) excited because it does affect my everyday commute. living in the area, working in the area. and then, I’m a real estate agent. so, i show houses in the area. So, it really has affected quite a bit."

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“Work’s one way. i coach the girls hockey team the other way. so, you know, for us, it’s gonna make a big difference. you got four kids. you’re hauling all over the place. you gotta go to work in the morning. you gotta take the kids to school. so, it’ll be great," said Austin Adams.

Today's re-opening is also a welcomed changed for a local coffee shop.

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“We’re just super excited to be back up fully operational and having, you know, having north and southbound i-75 and 696 open," said Andy Vickers, an operating partner at Royal Oak Roast.

The entire Restore the Reuther project between I-75 in Hazel Park and Northwestern Highway in Southfield is expected to be finished by the end of the year. All the eastbound and westbound lanes & ramps re-opening will certainly be good for business.

“We’ve definitely noticed an effect," Vickers said. "We’ve still been able to fill up the cafe most days. but, you’ve definitely seen a downturn in in-house business. so, we are really really looking forward to this project to wrap up.”

Once work completely wraps up on this portion of I-696, MDOT will begin work on I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre, beginning in 2027.