I-696 westbound reopens ahead of schedule

OAK PARK, Mich (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit drivers received welcome news as I-696 westbound from I-75 to the Lodge reopened Saturday, two days earlier than expected.

The highway portion had been closed for a week to allow crews to safely demolish the Church Street Plaza Bridge.

"Thank God they did it in the time they said they would, it's always pretty good when they can meet their time tables," said Dillon Samona.

Samona, who owns a convenience store on 10 Mile near I-696, expressed relief at the early reopening.

"I don't got to take the lodge and M-10, I can just hop on 696 and get home," Samona said.

Dillion Samona

The closure was originally scheduled to last until Monday, May 19, but crews completed the work ahead of schedule, allowing the highway to reopen Saturday afternoon.

Oak Park resident Robert Charleston said dealing with the detours had been challenging.

"Well, I'm glad they're ahead of schedule that makes it easy. I'll let my granddaughter know who I take to school to Pepper at 8:30 and won't have to detour," Charleston said.

WXYZ Robert Charleston

"It's just a headache, traffic jam first thing in the morning," he said.

Diane Cross from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) explained they were able to reopen the highway earlier because the bridge demolition proceeded smoothly.

"We've been very fortunate. All of our safety set ups. Everything worked in place to make sure nobody got hurt. There was no debris, no one was injured. There was no real problems," Cross said.

While I-696 westbound has reopened, portions of I-696 eastbound remain closed for construction and will stay closed for two years.

Cross noted this is part of a multi-million dollar project to restore I-696.

"In the last few years, we've been working on the West end of it from 275 out to Lahser so in the course of 10 years, we will have rebuilt all of 696 and that really is quite an investment to southeast Michigan, to Oakland County for the rebuilding of that roadway," Cross said.

According to MDOT, there may be other closures involving I-696 westbound in the future, but they won't be as lengthy as this recent closure.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.