I-75 modernization project resuming; freeway closure weekend of Feb. 25

(WXYZ) — The freeway will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop as the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County continues.

Weather permitting, contractors will begin the demolition of the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues Friday, Feb. 25.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the following ramp closures will be in place from Feb. 28 until the end of 2022.

For those that use I-75 for their daily commute,

here are the detour routes set to take place:

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1, Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75.

Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic.

Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

To follow the progress being made on I-75, head over to www.Modernize75.com.