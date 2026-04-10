I-75 soundwall installation project to begin in Troy

TROY, Mich (WXYZ) — Construction starts Friday on soundwall projects in Troy, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. It's a two-year project that spans 2.7 miles of northbound I-75.

Two soundwalls will be installed. One will be located from Wattles Road to Long Lake road and the other from Crooks Road to Coolidge Highway.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Northbound I-75 soundwall work set to begin in Troy

Jon Crisan lives behind a section of I-75 that isn't a part of the project. However, he's advocated for one to be installed in back of his neighborhood.

In response to the work that is being done, Crisan told 7 News Detroit "I have friends and co-workers who live on that side, and I know that they are really looking forward to being able to enjoy (the soundwall)."

In a news release, MDOT stated: "Multiple lane closures will be restricted to off-peak hours on weekdays and at all times on weekends until the new traffic configuration is complete."

WXYZ

Drivers can expect lane closures as crews prepare to install temporary barriers.

The work that's supposed to start Friday is "weather permitting."