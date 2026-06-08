I-94 and Southfield Freeway ramp closures begin Monday, affecting nearly 60,000 daily drivers

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 60,000 drivers will be impacted daily as new ramp closures on I-94 at Southfield Freeway take effect starting at 9 a.m. Monday as part of MDOT's "Restore I-94" project.

Eastbound I-94 ramps to northbound and southbound Southfield Freeway will be closed, along with westbound I-94 ramps to northbound and southbound Southfield Freeway.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross says the closures are part of a broader construction effort.

"So this project includes lots of different types of work, some of it's reconstructing the freeway itself, some of it's bridge work, some of it's ramp work and concrete repair," Cross said.

Cross offered detour options for drivers navigating the construction.

"We want you to take either Michigan Avenue to go west and use that between 94, Telegraph maybe to Michigan Avenue although we do have some work going on at Telegraph in that area so you're down to one lane," Cross said.

Cross says drivers should expect heavier traffic on those alternate roads while the closures are in effect.

Dearborn resident Londa Hoskins says she is already feeling the strain of construction in the area.

"Can't get around now, I'm taking side streets and it's get packed and packed, it's like we not going to be able to go no where," Hoskins said.

WXYZ Londa Hoskins

"Everybody is trying to maneuver and get where they got to go but it's making it hard for everybody," Hoskins said.

Romulus driver Stepfanie Marcum echoed that frustration.

"It's frustrating, it's very frustrating," Marcum said.

Dearborn driver Matia Burch says she already has her alternate routes mapped out.

"I plan to take Van Born, Michigan Ave, just take the side streets as much as I can. I live off of Telegraph so I avoid Telegraph… so just knowing your way around and taking the side streets, you get there a little bit quicker," Burch said.

WXYZ Matia Burch

Cross says MDOT is hoping to have the ramps reopened within a year, meaning drivers should be prepared for a long-term disruption.

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