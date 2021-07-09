I-94 EB from Michigan to I-96 reopens after flood damage repairs

(WXYZ) — I-94 EB from Michigan to I-96 has reopened Friday after flood damage repairs, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports.

The left lane near Warren Avenue will remained closed until next week.

Officials say the cost for repairs will be more than half a million dollars.

After heavy rain hit metro Detroit on June 25, I-94 flooded, trapping cars, trucks and people in several inches of water. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other elected officials pointed to infrastructure issues and climate change as the main causes of the flooding disaster.

“Our people are resilient, our infrastructure needs to be resilient as well,” Whitmer said.

In a press conference, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said that the city's average rainfall for the month of June was 3 inches. On June 26, Detroit received 6 inches of rainfall, with Duggan adding that Detroit got more than two months of rain in just one day – most of it within five hours.

