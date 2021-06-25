'I freak out.' Dearborn Heights woman worries over heavy rain, prepares for downpour and flooding

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — When Connie Mora hears the word rain, she panics.

"I freak," said Mora.

Then she immediately acts.

“When I saw the 7-day forecast on Channel 7, I moved my vehicle to where I know it doesn’t flood," she adds.

Mora has lost two cars due to flood damage at her home on Currier Street.

Heavy downpours of rain are nothing new for her, but the thought of rain gives her anxiety.

“I get scared because I’ve been through 2 major floods here. In 2014 and 2019. I had 5-feet in my basement twice," Mora adds.

She shared pictures with us of her flooded basement in 2014. You can see rainwater filling the entire area and even covering a couple of steps.

“A finished basement with a kitchen a wet bar, which I told you got wetter. I lost everything," she adds.

This is a picture outside her home a couple of years ago. She couldn't even leave her home in an emergency.

Connia Mora

“In 2019 my sister was dying of cancer over at Beaumont and I couldn’t get out because I was trapped in my home."

She says this is an ongoing issue.

“Deaborn Heights has had 30 years to do something about Ecorse Creek and they will not," Mora adds.

Behind her home is Ecorse Creek which flows into the Detroit River.

“I think I drove the mayor crazy. Constantly calling him. He would tell us houses should’ve never been built here," she adds.

The new mayor, Bill Bazi tells 7 Action News that he is working with the city's chief engineer Ali Dib and congressional delegates to get funding for a cleanup pr potential projects.

Mora says, “we need flood walls back there over by Ecorse Creek.”

Bazzi says the creek is a priority for him and his team. He recently created an Ecorse Creek Commission that consists of residents that will help investigate and recommend a solution to prevent continuous flooding.

More hopes they can get something done but until then, she's preparing for what is ahead."

“It’s going to be scary, and we shouldn’t have to live like this."

