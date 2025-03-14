'I got 20 stitches': Dog bites man at Sterling Heights park, police looking for owners

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Sterling Heights man says he was riding his bike at James C Nelson Park Tuesday evening when two individuals let their dogs attack him, one biting his arm.

The bite left him in pain, with 20 stitches and out of work for the time being.

Both dogs and bike riders are welcome at James C Nelson Park, but Craig Rybarz says a man and woman who both looked to be around 60 years old became frustrated as Rybarz attempted to pass the two.

He says he whistled to let them know he was on their left side. The man and woman had two large dogs with them and allegedly did not want to let Rybarz through.

WXYZ Craig Rybarz

“Just let the dogs right in the middle, wouldn’t pull them back or anything. I almost ran into the dog. I looked at the dog, I knew he was gonna bite me, so I pulled my arm back and kept going and he bit me pretty good," Rybarz said.

According to the bike rider, the owners even slightly let go of the leashes, so the dogs could attack him, and then laughed.

“They weren’t even concerned about it. The guy kind of laughed at it and I said 'man, I got a 3-inch gash in my arm, your dog bit me,'" Rybarz said. "She says that’s what you get and if you come back you’ll get bit again.”

Rybarz rode off to get medical attention and called police, however, the couple was nowhere to be found. His family says this could have been a lot worse.

WXYZ Craig Rybarz with his bike

“He’s got brain issues and stuff like that. He’s got blood problems. If he would’ve bled out on the trail and they would’ve just left, I would be right now without a dad," Rybarz's son Dominic said.

Both Craig and Dominic Rybarz work at their concrete company, and Craig has been out of work due to the pain associated with his injury. Even so, he's just happy it was him that was bitten and not the many children at the park and on the trail.

“Honestly, it makes me not want to bring my kids here to be honest with you. 'Cause if somebody’s gonna do that to my dad, an adult, what are they gonna do to some kid that’s just riding their bike," Dominic Rybarz said.

Sterling Heights police say they are investigating and detectives are currently trying to get any video that could help identify the two individuals. If you have any information, call police.

