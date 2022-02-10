"I have never seen traffic like this ever!' Delays reach 9 hours at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the Ambassador Bridge remains at a standstill, people trying to cross into Canada through the Blue Water Bridge are being held up too.

Debbie Snowden has been a gatekeeper on the Blue Water Bridge for 15 years and in that time, “I have never seen traffic like this ever...ever,” says Snowden.

Trucks bumper to bumper for miles with wait times clocking in at 9 hours earlier this week “It’s just a non-stop constant,” says Snowden.

The number of semis coming through has nearly doubled compared to last week. And for the first time in its history, all four lanes of traffic are open 24/7 to try and keep up with demand.

Snowden is approaching hour 10 of her 8-hour shift, and still has two more to go. Working overtime to get trucks through.

”It is definitely moving better,” says Frank Wehmeyher. Frank and his puppy Fritz have been on the road for four days and were expecting to sit tight for at least 5 hours when crossing the bridge, but luckily by the time he reached the toll, it was only an hour.

The shortened time, essential to people bringing over goods. About 60% of all traffic on the Blue Water Bridge is commercial, it's the third largest international crossing area for goods in the US.

“We’re a very important crossing to the economy and North America,” says Amy Winn-Vanhoeck the bridge director at Blue Water Bridge.

Traffic is moving at a quicker pace now, Winn- Vanhoeck says if protests continue and more traffic is re-routed to their lanes, they will be ready and so will Snowden.

“We have to take care of these guys, these guys need to get across so we have to be here for them,” she says.