'I hit the floor': 9 people shot during 2 incidents in Detroit over the weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nine people were shot on two separate occasions over the weekend in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department shared details about the gunfire during a press conference on Monday.

One of the incidents happened Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on Trinity Street near Florence Street, where a party took place.

Officers heard gunshots during a traffic stop blocks away, left and responded to the shooting scene. While on their way there, they were notified that several 911 calls came in.

When officers arrive, the shooting was still active.

“They encountered an individual who’s been reported to have possession of a firearm, and an officer-involved shooting took place,” Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said.

Four people were shot, police said. Their conditions range from critical to temporary serious.

Investigators found more than 90 shell casings at the scene.

"There were well over 100 people at this location. We know that four of them were shot. The investigation is very complex,” Chief James White said. “Ninety-three shell casings that we're running through NIBEN right now to see the connectivity of those shell casings.

Eight guns were recovered, including an AK-style rifle, police said.

“So this investigation is going to require a lengthy amount of effort on our part to determine what occurred and have more answers for you,” McGinnis said.

The other incident happened near W. Grand Boulevard and W. Warren Avenue on Saturday around 2 a.m.

Police said a white SUV pulled up near a vehicle that had five people inside. Two people in the SUV fired guns at the other vehicle. The shooters then took off, police said.

Five people were shot. They are all expected to survive.

About 20 shell casings from two different firearms were found at the scene. Two weapons — a rifle and a small handgun — were recovered.

7 News Detroit spoke with people living in the area where the party happened. They said it was like a scene out of a movie, with over 100 gunshots exchanged in about 10 minutes.

“They were throwing a party with a bunch a people out there, over a hundred people out there. Next thing you know, they started shooting. And I hit the floor. I ain’t going to lie,” said a man who we are calling Michael, which is not his real name, for safety reasons.

He shared footage of the aftermath with us. The video shows several officers running to and from the house carrying people who were injured. Other people hurt were wheeled away on stretchers.

“My brother looked outside and the guy was in front right here shooting at the corner, and the corner people shoot right back at them,” Michael said.

“It was crazy. It was actually scary because I heard when a gunshot hit the house. I heard it. And I told my brother something hit the house,” Michael continued. “To find out the next morning that it was two bullet holes on the side of the houses. Then they came back and firebombed the house again.”

Michael said the firebombing happened Sunday night. The house is now boarded up.

“It's always scary dealing with something like this. It’s always tragic,” Michael said. “It will never stop. But hopefully, it can slow down a lot. But as I said, this is Detroit. You get what you get.”

