‘I just told her to run.’ Family recounts terror when man grabbed 7-year-old in Sterling Heights

(WXYZ) — It was every parent's worst nightmare unfolding in the middle of the day, right at the entrance of a park in Sterling Heights.

"Once he got out of the car and turned and looked at me, I just knew I could see it, and I felt it, and ... I just told her to run, run, run," said Alecia Swejkoski.

Alecia was at the Clinton River Park with her 8-year-old son and 7-year-old niece on Tuesday when a stranger pulled up in a car in between her and the kids — and got out.

"He went right up behind her. He went out of his car, back around, grabbed her, and then tried to get into the passenger seat and we just met right through the middle there," she said.

The man was trying to drive off with her niece. Alecia was hanging out of the car's window, struggling with the man, getting punched and telling her niece to run and refusing to let him drive off with her.

"I'm telling her to get out, get out. It was insanity," she said.

Scott Van Luven was just heading home from work when he saw Alecia struggling with the driver, and he saw the car run over her 8-year-old son who was also trying to stop the man.

"I've been volunteering for 14 years and nothing, nothing like this," he said.

VIDEO: Extended interview: 'I just couldn't believe it.' Man helps thwart kidnapping attempt

Scott said, "I just got in front of him. I literally was not even thinking about him hitting my vehicle. That was the last thing from my mind, because I seen him run over the little kid."

What Alecia and the kids didn't know is that Scott is a longtime volunteer with the City's Citizen Patrol.

"I saw his lights. I thought he was a cop at first, so I was just very grateful that God worked wonders though all of this," said Alecia.

Scott said he had the suspect put his vehicle in park.

"I literally pulled him out of the car and just held him against his car until police got here," he said.

VIDEO: 'Just absolutely crazy.' Full interview with Sterling Heights police chief on attempted kidnapping

Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski was thankful Scott intervened.

"Every cop who works in this building knew if that guy got away, it was going to be horrific and terrible and thank God ... we stopped it," said Chief Dwojakowski.

Police arrived quickly to arrest the 23-year-old Shelby Township man, who is expected to be arraigned on charges on Thursday.

And it turns out Alecia's niece was not the man's first target Tuesday.

"Then we find out the same guy tried to abduct a 15-year-old in Clinton Township," said Chief Dwojakowski.

VIDEO: Extended interview: 'That girl would have been dead.' Man steps in to save girl from attempted kidnapping in Clinton Township

"I'm so thankful for my sister-in-law and Scott. If she wasn't there, I don't think she would be here today," said Coryne Childers.

Coryne is the mom of the young girl the man tried to kidnap.

"She said she escaped ... she was going to get back to her family ... my girl is brave and she is strong and I am so proud of her," said Coryne.

And they're just so thankful Scott was in the right place at the right time. Alecia called him an "angel."

"I know everyone talks about hero, and stuff like that. I don't see it that way. It's just something I'm used to doing, helping people," said Scott.

"I'm just so thankful. He was just getting off work," said Alecia.

