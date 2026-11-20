For 50 years, the iconic underdog story of Rocky Balboa has dazzled the big screen and cemented its place in history.

This year, a new version of the film is out called "I Play Rocky" with a unique look at how Sylvester Stallone made the film with characters actually playing the actors who played the characters.

See the full story in the video below

‘I Play Rocky’ actress honors Diana Lewis’ role in Sylvester Stallone’s classic

I had the pleasure of sitting down with my mom, Diana, and the incredible actress who's playing her reporter role in the iconic scene in the meat locker.

The actress, J Nycole, was determined to uphold Diana's name.

"Her name is spoken three times and we're just going to call it reporter? I was like, this just doesn't make any sense. They were like, I'll mention it, but we're not going to push too hard," Nycole said. "They actually added your name a couple more times in the script."

The story of Stallone coming to Diana was because he wanted her to be who she was.

"'I want you to be you. You got kicked out of Ralph's Supermarket and you handled it just like I want you to be, to handle my guy and pushing behind the meat and whatever you have,' and I laughed," Diana recalled about her conversation with Stallone.

Nycole, the Broadway, film and TV actress, with her own writing and producer credits, armed with a passion to give a voice to the voiceless, is the new Diana Lewis in "I Play Rocky."