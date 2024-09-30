'I represent and I represent hard.' The story behind die-hard Lions fan 'Lioness Tutu'

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — “This is my favorite sport and it’s my team, I represent and I represent hard,” said Tracy Sekula of Sterling Heights.

Meet Tracy Sekula, also known as Lioness Tutu.

“Why are you Lioness Tutu?” 7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock asked.

“All established from when I was three years old, my first game with my dad, I had a tantrum, when came back from Disney the night before, I refused to take my ears off, I refused to take my ballet tutu off, and my dad was going to be late for the game, and my mom said ‘just take her’ and it became an every Sunday thing for me,” said Sekula.

Sekula says she and her father attended many Lions games at Ford Field since she was a child.

Her father died 10 years ago.

“The last thing he said to me is I want you to continue to be a die-hard fan, some day you’re going to be a super fan,” Sekula added.

Tracy Sekula and her father.

Sekula doesn’t just show her pride at the games, her home has Lions gear in nearly every room.

“This is my tree that stays up all year, I’ve got elf on the shelf that watches me all year to make sure I’m a good Lions fan, I’ve got my Rory’s stuffed animal dolls,” Sekula said. “This over here, I come from a veteran’s family and this is important to me, this ... the salute to service for the Lions and NFL where they recognize people in the service."

Sekula has supported the Lions regardless of what kind of season they are having and she hopes this year they get to the Super Bowl.

“I have a Super Bowl fund actually, since I was a little girl, first it was in a tin can… and then my allowance money and then my graduation money went into an account and I’ve been adding into ... Comerica,” she said.

Sekula says she will be at every Lions home game and she will try to make it to as many away games as she can.