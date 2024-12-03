'I think it's terrible': Warren library changing hours in response to teens fighting

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren library is now closing in the middle of the day due to fighting among teenagers.

The Warren Public Library Dorothy Busch branch will be closed for nearly two hours every afternoon on school days, which is a decision prompted by concerns from police and library staff over fights among teens.

WXYZ

Warren police say recently, they have been called to the library nearly every week for disturbances and fights, mostly involving students from Fitzgerald High School across the street.

“That's just too bad," nearby resident Marlene Dubiel said. "I hate to see it closed like that.”

“I think it's terrible," another library patron Christine Grippi said. "Those are prime hours when students who really want to utilize the library should have access to it.”

Grippi says she has been coming to the library for years.

“This library is very important to me. It's been a staple in my family. I'd like to take my grandson here, but I don't,” Grippi said.

The last time she says she brought her 2-year-old grandson, she had to leave after rowdy teenagers took over the kids area.

“I've seen fights outside the window at the library where kids are scuffling and pushing each other, getting rowdy outside the library,” Grippi said. “I don't take my grandson here for that very reason because I'm afraid a fight might break out.”

It's for that reason that the library is now closing its doors every school day from 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. after a decision by the Warren Library Commission.

“What we've been seeing over the last couple weeks is fights of up to 20 kids, and that just puts everyone in a very unsafe situation,” said city of Warren Treasurer and Library Commission Trustee Lorie Barnwell. “We want to work with students, we want them to feel welcome at the library but not at the expense of other people’s safety.”

Barnwell says Warren police have been called to the library more than 100 times this year for high school kids fighting. While mostly outside in the parking lot, they have also happened inside and Barnwell says police are concerned the larger brawls could spill inside the library as weather gets colder.

Both Barnwell and the police department are calling on the Fitzgerald Public Schools district to do more. In part of a statement, the police department said:

"The Warren Police Department has engaged with the Fitzgerald School District to explore comprehensive solutions to this community issue. The Fitzgerald School District was initially cooperative however lately, the Superintendent has been unwilling to sit down with the Police Department and other stakeholders to discuss this issue. It is important for residents and parents to realize that the Fitzgerald School District is the only district in Warren that lacks a “door-to-door” enforcement policy for student conduct. This means that the district does not impose a school-based disciplinary action for inappropriate behavior that occurs after school hours, even with the behavior takes place right across the street from the school! Despite being made aware of the negative consequences of this policy, the District has thus far been unwilling to reconsider its stance on this policy."

In response, Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Hollie Stange sent 7 News Detroit a statement:

"Fitzgerald Public Schools prides itself in working with the greater community to provide a safe and orderly environment for its students to learn.



To that end, we carefully monitor our students’ actions within school during school hours and at school activities and hold them accountable to a carefully-drafted set of expectations.



In circumstances where conduct occurs after school hours or off school property, the School District carefully reviews the facts of the situation. In those instances where there is a connection between the school day and a rule infraction, such a recent off-campus fight involving School District students, the School District carefully examines the facts and applies its rules. The fight in question, for example, was found to have been planned during the school day. Thus the rules were applied due to that connection.



However, the School District must respect the due process rights of all involved and cannot impose its handbook absent a legitimate connection.



We will continue to engage stakeholders regarding this item. We will continue to monitor each situation, carefully examine the facts, and enforce our rules in light of the requirements of the law."

“Of course, everyone wants the libraries to reopen at full capacity. We would like to as well, but the school district is going to have to partner with us and they are going to have to change their policies,” Barnwell said.

The new hours are in place Monday through Friday from now until Feb. 28, 2025.