'I think this is crazy': Metro Detroiters react to latest tariffs on steel and aluminium

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — President Donald Trump's latest tariffs official took effect at Midnight, with the President increasing tariffs on all steel and aluminum imported into the U.S. to 25 percent.

The President says these tariffs will help create jobs, despite the shock to the stock market.

The trade war and the price of goods are causing serious concerns for metro Detroiters, who are feeling caught in the middle, saying it's starting to get overwhelming.

We heard from metro Detroiters hours after the tariffs went into effect.

"I think this is crazy," said Jazzi Vance, the owner of the catering business Exquisite Services.

"It's been outrageous, just the whole thing," said R.J. Hale.

"I own a catering business so I really use aluminum," Jazzi said.

Jazzi tells me she buys aluminum foil and pans weekly for her catering business, and if the prices go up at the grocery store, she'll be the one eating the extra costs.

"I’m not going to raise prices but it really will affect my profit because I really try to look out for my people. I don’t really charge expensive prices, even though I should but I don’t," Jazzi said.

Charles Klein with OEC Detroit help companies import goods. Customs and Border Patrol let them know about these tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum five days ago, which is short notice for their clients.

"It's really coming fast and furious and I think we’re going to see more of this game of chicken going on," Charles said. "I think larger companies might be able to take the brunt of this a lot better than maybe smaller companies and mid-sized companies."

Metro Detroiters say they feel like they're caught in the middle of a game of chicken.

"I think he doesn’t think about low income whatsoever. He just thinks about higher income and wealthy people," Jazzi said.

"The wealth divide is definitely going to be more drastic than what it is. The middle class are getting screwed," R.J. said.

Charles says the next round of tariffs they're bracing for will go into effect on April 2.

