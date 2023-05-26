'I thought I was living in some movie' says US-23 wrong-way driver who denies being under the influence

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I'm terribly sorry for what I've done," said the 38-year-old Plymouth man accused of causing multiple crashes while driving the wrong way on US-23 Tuesday morning.

7 Action News is not naming the man because he has not been charged in connection with the crash that sent him and three other people to the hospital.

Michigan State Police said they suspect he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Results from toxicology testing are still pending.

The accused driver remains hospitalized and on Friday, through a family member, 7 Action News was able to speak to him by phone.

He denies that he was under the influence of drugs, pills, or alcohol. He adds that he was not trying to take his life and was aware that he was driving the wrong way. He said it happened because of his mental health.

"It was the mania. I thought I was living in some movie," he said.

He said he's ashamed of what he did and will accept his punishment.

Records show that man was convicted of Operating While Impaired in Monroe County in 2019.

A Florida man and his adult daughter also remain hospitalized for injuries they sustained in Tuesday's crash.

The wrong-way driver said he apologizes to those who were injured. "Terribly, terribly regretful and remorseful and sorry."