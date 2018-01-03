Ice Balls along Lake Michigan have social media abuzz

(WXYZ) - The frigid temperatures have brought Michigan’s winter wonder back: ice balls along Lake Michigan.

WXYZ Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth says the ice chunks break off along the shore and the lake’s wave action grinds the chunks into perfect spheres.

“A sphere is a perfect shape in nature,” said Rexroth.

Much like a wave grinds a rock, the same happens to the ice chunks, Rexroth added.

And people on social media have taken note. Videos and photos of these natural phenomena have started popping up everywhere.

Ice balls in Lake Michigan at St. Joseph lighthouse pier @weatherchannel #ItsSoCold pic.twitter.com/mwD1hYa7b8 — Andrew Seelig (@andrewseeligg) December 29, 2017

The deeper a lake and the longer it stays “open” or unfrozen in the winter, the more chance the ice balls have to form – that’s why Lake Michigan is rife with these little beauties.

