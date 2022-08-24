'If Russia is in Ukraine, there is no peace.' War in Ukraine enters 6 months

(WXYZ) — Today marks six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today is also Ukraine's independence day raising tensions in the country that fears Russia will spoil the day with a new round of attacks.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration is expected to announce a new round of military aid valued at around $3 billion for the country. This would be the largest security package to Ukraine to date.

In metro Detroit, the Ukrainian community plans to honor the lives lost in the conflict.

Later Wednesday afternoon, supporters will be gathering in Heart Plaza to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day and to comfort one another.

"If Russia is in Ukraine, there is no peace, they have to get out of there, that's just how it is," pastor at Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Church Daniel Schaicoski said.

5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced. 7 million are now refugees and more than 300,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported by Russian troops to Russia.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian American Veterans set a wreath in memory of lives lost.

"That's the best way of celebrating Ukraine's independence, is to pray for us to defeat the beast from the east," Schaicoski said.

And as the war wages on against Russia, Ukrainian Americans here in metro Detroit and around the country will continue to show their support for their beloved country.