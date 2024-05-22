Illenium to headline free concert at Detroit Grand Prix

EDM artist Illenium headlines a pair of free concerts happening on Saturday, June 1, at the Detroit Grand Prix.

After the races,which Detroit has been prepping for for weeks, Illenium will perform at the new Cadillac Square Entertainment stage, located next to Campus Maritus, at 8 p.m. JVNA will open for him at 6:15 p.m.

These performances are one of many things that attendees can look forward to in Metro Detroit during the Grand Prix.

Illenium is one of the most successful EDM (electronic dance music) artists in recent history. Nick Miller's fourth studio album, 'Fallen Embers', earned a Grammy nomination for best dance/electronic album. He has nearly 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and has performed with a number of well-known artists, including Tiesto, Alan Walker, Headhunterz, Marshmello, Halsey and Travis Barker from Blink-182.

JVNA produces electronic pop music with a bass edge. She has earned critical acclaim with successful songs such as “I’m With You,” At Least It Was Fun” and “Take Your Throne.”

After the concerts, there will be a full day of action on the track at the Grand Prix, including NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and INDY NXT by Firestone.

“We’re excited to bring the energy and excitement of Grand Prix Weekend back to Downtown Detroit and we’re looking forward to a fun Saturday night with two great free concerts on the new Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage presented by Priority,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, in a statement announcing the performances. “With performances from both JVNA and ILLENIUM, it’s going to be a night to remember for Grand Prix fans.”

