'I’m literally in fear of my life': Detroit woman's home burglarized in broad daylight

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman is in fear of her and her family’s safety after her home was burglarized in broad daylight on the city's east side.

Michelle Sykes is a mother of three and left to pick up one of her children around 3 p.m. last Tuesday only to return to her home broken into and over $4,000 worth of her personal belongings missing.

"You violated me. You violated my family. I'm literally in fear of my life," Sykes said.

The suspect entered the home through Sykes' bedroom window when no one was home, taking off with $1,200 in cash, multiple televisions, social security cards and Sykes' 3-year-old son's clothes, shoes and toys.

“I’m terrified. I feel like my safety is literally at jeopardy because of the things that they stole," Sykes said. "I don’t even sleep here anymore.”

Along with the items Sykes could eventually purchase again, some things that were taken are irreplaceable.

"Some of my father’s jewelry that I was just given by his family," she said. "My father’s been passed away for almost two years this upcoming January.”

WXYZ In surveillance video you can see the suspect taking off with a television and bags of clothes

In surveillance video, you can see the suspect in a mask loading up a gray SUV with all of Sykes' belongings and even locking the door to the home before taking off.

Detroit police are investigating and say they hope to restore Sykes' sense of security back to her and her family soon.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the family to help them during this time.