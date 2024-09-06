'I'm more than my diagnosis.' Local teen shares journey with Hodgkin's lymphoma

(WXYZ) — Every day in the United States, 47 families receive the diagnosis no parent wants to hear: "your child has cancer."

When I sat down with one local teen who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, he explained how he felt after he received the news earlier this year.

“It was just shocking, because you think that it’s something that could never happen to you," said Austin Toma.

Austin says looking back, he exhibited all of the symptoms, but wrote them off as something minor.

VIDEO: Extended interview: Austin Toma talks about his symptoms before his diagnosis

Extended interview: Austin Toma, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, talks about his symptoms before diagnosis

“Throughout the day I’d have symptoms where I was coughing and itching were the main two that affected when I was at work and working out, I couldn’t even get a good night sleep and I had these bumps in my neck," said Austin.

Austin's mom, Candice, said if it weren't for her cousin pushing her to pursue more tests, she has no idea how long they would have been throwing treatment at the symptoms without knowing what was actually causing them.

“She actually had a sister my cousin who passed away 25 years ago from Hodgkin's lymphoma. And she pushed me to get an X-ray. She just said something’s not right," said Candice.

Austin's pediatric oncologist, Dr. Kaydee Kaiser, says new treatments for this type of cancer make it easier for Austin to keep his life as "normal" as possible.

“Treatment has advanced so much that we are really shifting an enrolling patients more in clinical trials where the goal is focusing on quality of life as well. And so for Austin specifically, he’s actually able to attend school for the majority of there time during his treatment," said Dr. Kaiser.

Austin's mom said she's learned a lot through Austin's diagnosis and treatment. The most important, in her opinion, is it's better to be proactive, then reactive.

“I’m thankful that she was there to push me. It taught me now to me more of your own health advocate and listen to your body and don’t dismiss things," said Candice.

Austin maintains his sunny disposition, despite his situation. He says he's using it as an opportunity to find some new hobbies.

“Getting through it you realize, it’s kind of how you let it affect you," said Austin. "I’ve just been trying to find hobbies and interests that can make me happy while I’m going through it, and it’s something that can take my mind off it and make the time pass.”