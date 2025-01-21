'I'm scared.' Many Detroiters express concern over Trump's deportation agenda

WXYZ — During his inaugural address, President Donald Trump said, "All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came."

Later on Monday, he declared a national emergency at the southern border. It's part of a sweeping plan to crack down on immigration.

Those plans have left some Detroiters with fears and concerns now that Trump is officially back in office.

“I think we need to be very scared. The community is very frightened of what might happen. I’m scared myself," Belda Garza said.

Garza said she came to the United States 60 years ago from Mexico City. The former state representative is a naturalized U.S. citizen. That category of citizenship can be deported in limited, specific circumstances.

“I know that a lot of people say, ‘Oh, I’ve been here for a long time, I’ve paid my taxes.' You know, that nothing’s gonna happen to me. No, you know, what’s going to happen is what happened in the last administration. You’re going to have ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) outside the schools, outside the churches, outside the anywhere where Latinos congregate," Garza said.

Mary Carmen Muñoz, executive director of LA SED Detroit, said ICE agents are visible in Southwest Detroit these days. LA SED is a nonprofit that serves people in Southwest Detroit.

"More than normal," Muñoz said.

But, she said doesn’t believe there should be any concern, at this point, that border agents will be knocking on people's doors.

“However, you must be prepared and people are aware. We’re making people aware of their rights if someone does come knocking at your door," Muñoz explained.

LA SED is putting on workshops and making immigration attorneys like Krystle Marie Medina available to answer questions.

“Unfortunately, I have a lot of consults now that are driven by fear," Medina said.

She said she doesn’t know what deportation could look like under Trump this time around, but she and everyone else we spoke with said it’s important to know your rights.

“If we’re comparing it to his previous administration, people need to make sure to understand, to make sure to not have any issues, no contact with law enforcement if they can avoid it," Medina said.

She also said to be prepared to post bond, which is ever-increasing.

Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero echoed the importance of gathering documentation, but said the Trump administration has made it more difficult for people to do things legally like gather documents.

“The best thing people can do right now is know their rights, and the simple rule of thumb is no one can enter your property, o one can enter your home or your business unless they have a warrant that has been given by a court, signed by judge, which is a very difficult thing to do," Santiago-Romero said. "Unless that's a thing that they have and that they show you the proof, do not open the door. Do not let anyone come into your home. You are allowed to keep the door shut."