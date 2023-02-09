Immersive Disney experience, snowboarding contest coming to Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sports and winter-themed events are taking place in metro Detroit this weekend. Dozens of the world's top snowboarders will compete at Hart Plaza, and Michigan and Michigan State hockey teams will face off during Duel in the D.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience opens this weekend, taking people inside Disney films.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs



Friday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks



Saturday at noon

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings play the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena Saturday afternoon.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience



Opens Thursday and runs various days through May 14

Lighthouse Artspace at 311 E. Grand River Avenue in Detroit

Starting this week, you can immerse yourself in the world of Disney. Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will be at Lighthouse Immersive Studios in Detroit through May. Families can enjoy the worlds, music and stories of films made by Walt Disney Animation Studios up close and personal. The immersive experience takes people inside animated hits like "Encanto," "Zootopia," "Frozen," "The Lion King" and more.

Duel in the D



Saturday 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The annual college hockey rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State is coming to Hockeytown this weekend. The Spartans and Wolverines will be meeting for the 342nd time to compete for the Iron D trophy at Little Caesars Arena. Michigan currently holds a 177-138-24 lead in the all-time series. Both teams have new head coaches this season: Adam Nightingale with MSU and Brandon Naurato as the interim head coach at Michigan.

MotorCity Cage Night XIII



Friday 6:30 p.m.

Sound Board Theater at MotorCity Casino Hotel at 2901 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

Live Mixed Martial Arts fights are coming to the Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel Friday night. MotorCity Cage Night opens to the audience at 6:30 p.m., with the first bout starting at 7 p.m. To attend the event, you must be at least 21 years old.

Red Bull Heavy Metal



1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hart Plaza at 1 Hart Plaza in Detroit

More than 40 of the wold's most talented snowboarders are taking the streets of downtown Detroit this weekend during Red Bull Heavy Metal. Rail riders will be featured during the one-day event. The contest will be broken down into three zones, favoriting different approaches to tricks. Winners will be crowed.

Winter LoveFest



Saturday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Palmer Park at 910 Merrill Plaisanace Street in Detroit

People for Palmer Park is inviting the community out to celebrate love and Black history. The event, which comes ahead of Valentine's Day, will be around the Palmer Log Cabin, which will be "decorated in hearts and proudly displaying beautiful new chandeliers, restored woodwork, and Victorian pocket doors, and fresh paint." Live music, African dancing and drumming, art-making, hot cocoa, treats, games and prizes will be inside a heated tent. There will also be horse and carriage rides.

Related: The Rink at Campus Martius hosting Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.