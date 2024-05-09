Improved & accessible nature trails set to open at Oakwoods Metropark on Thursday

Huron-Clinton Metroparks officials will cut the ribbon on improved nature trails at Oakwoods Metropark on Thursday morning.

According to the organization, they have spent about $425,000 on the improved nature trails with a goal of making areas of the park more accessible. The funds came from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant and the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation, with the Metroparks matching the funds from the two other organizations.

Ribbon cutting planned for accessibility and trail improvements at Oakwoods Metropark

Located in New Boston, Oakwoods Metropark has nearly 1,800 acres with nature trails that go through woodlands and a nature center with educational displays showing off the area.

They are removing barriers by making the nature center and surrounding nature trails more accessible.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks officials say they improved the parking lot, adding barrier-free parking spaces, improved the paved walkway, made bathroom modifications, replaced the trail surface of the Split Log Nature Trail to be compacted gravel, upgraded a trailside observation deck and added many amenities like picnic tables, drinking fountains, benches and more.

$124,000 came from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and $73,500 was from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

People can get free entry to the park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the grand opening.