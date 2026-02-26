In 1-on-1 interview, Whitmer touts progress, pushes for ongoing bipartisan support

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cementing her legacy, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened up in a one-on-one interview with me about her final State of the State address.

She told me Michigan’s future is bright but that education, our roads and many other areas are at risk of not improving further without ongoing support from both sides.

After delivering her final State of the State speech, where she emphasized what she considers to be key achievements in various areas, Whitmer told me a lot of work on education remains.

“First of all, we have a literacy problem across the country. We had over 400 methods for teaching reading — that’s crazy. We’ve adopted science of reading, a phonics-based strategy, but it doesn’t happen overnight or a couple of years. This was a part of my message last night: enhanced training for teachers and making sure students have tutoring before and after school,” the governor said.

On roads, she says progress doesn’t mean the work is over.

“We have made the biggest investment in decades and did it in a bipartisan way. There will be a lot more orange barrels out there, lots of people hard at work,” Whitmer said.



I asked the governor where are people being let down on health care and what can the state do.

“I can’t stop cuts from D.C. but what we can do is try to help people in Michigan and work together like in last year’s budget. We have to do it again,” she said.

She told me our economy is stronger seven years later and she stands behind thanking President Donald Trump for supporting Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

“I’m grateful the president got us that fighter mission. We have grown our defense sector. A lot of people don’t realize Michigan has airspace we control. We’ve got water. That is great for training. It’s a great extension of our manufacturing prowess and mobility,” Whitmer said.

Hitting the streets to hear from people on both sides, I also talked to voters about what’s important to them.

“Good public education is important in our state and will drive people wanting to live here,” one voter told me.

Another voter is concerned about literacy rates.

“I think the teachers aren’t getting paid enough,” the voter said.

Whitmer says she is extremely proud of the work to uphold women’s rights, the passage safe storage gun laws and she believes a strong budget will pass by the June 30 deadline.