'In total shock': Woman claims MSP detective working her case continuously sent nude photos

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — After her husband took his own life in front of her, a Southeast Michigan woman was assigned a Michigan State Police detective to investigate the sudden death. The detective then allegedly sent the grieving woman nude photos and videos of himself just months after the death of her husband.

The woman says she was too afraid to speak up for years in fear that the detective may somehow retaliate. 7 Action News agreed to not show her face or state her name due to those concerns.

“It’s very hard to be here, but one reason that I am here is I don’t want to see anyone else go through what I’ve gone through," the woman said through tears during our interview.

It all began in 2020 when her husband tragically took his own life with a gun in front of her. The ordeal traumatized her, but as with any death, Michigan State Police investigated.

“I was interrogated because I was the only one home with him," the woman said.

She was assigned a detective, a detective who allegedly started calling and texting her on his off time. Then just months after the death of her husband, she says he sent her a nude photo of himself, followed by multiple other photos and videos of his private parts.

“I was in total shock. I just froze," she said. “He kept me from my grieving. He made me really fearful.”

WXYZ “I was disgusted. I was disgusted and speechless," the woman said.

She said the messages were not consensual and there was no relationship between the two. She feared retaliation over the man who she felt had authority over her and felt like she had to play along. The woman finally found the courage to report him to MSP two years after the messages began.

In the state of Michigan, it is not a crime to send unsolicited nude photos to others, although there is a bill that would make it a crime in the state Legislature right now. While not illegal, the woman's attorney says it's grossly inappropriate.

"It's conduct unbecoming of an officer to the highest degree," attorney Bill Colovos said.

In our investigation, we found the detective has been on the force for nearly three decades and the woman fears he may have done this to others.

“There’s a creed, there’s a pledge of the state police to uphold the law and to be respectful. He violated all the way around," Colovos said.

MSP confirms the detective remains on the force.

“I always looked at the police to be able to trust them that they’re who you go to — I don’t have that feeling anymore," the woman said.

In a statement, MSP First District Headquarters Public Information Officer Lt. Rene Gonzalez said:

"We will not comment on pending litigation. We can confirm that this matter was fully investigated when it was initially brought to our attention and the employee was disciplined."

The woman filed a lawsuit against the detective and wants to see him removed from the force completely.

“No one has the right to do this because of a badge that they carry," she said.

The woman has been in therapy ever since the incident and still fears of retaliation from the detective who has now stopped contacting her. She hopes other women come forward if they've faced similar experiences.