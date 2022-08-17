Increased supply of bottled water delivered as boil water advisory continues

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the Great Lakes Water Authority investigates and repairs a massive water main break, area township officials are managing deliveries of free bottled water for residents.

The boil water advisory that was issued Saturday remains in effect until results from water sample testing show it's safe to drink again.

The affected communities that remain under a boil water advisory are the village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, city of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Officials said a business in Greenwood and an industrial park in Romeo also remain under the boil water advisory.

Those living in the seven communities that remain under a boil water advisory, as well as Macomb Township and Chesterfield Township, are being asked to not water their lawns until the repair to the water main has been completed.

