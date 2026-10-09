Inkster liquor store shut down for alleged whippet sales, drug paraphernalia

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police are cracking down on illegal sales after executing a search warrant at the 25 Hour Liquor store on Michigan Avenue. Investigators said they recovered hundreds of whippets, or inhalant canisters, alongside expensive cutting agents used for illegal drugs.

Police Chief Tamika Jenkins said the raid stems from a concerning incident earlier this week, when a young man had to be rushed for medical attention after inhaling one of the canisters.

“On Monday, we had information that a young man had gone in, purchased a whippet for $30. He kind of spazzed out after inhaling it, and his family had to come and get him medical attention," the chief explained.

Inkster liquor store raided, shut down for alleged illegal sales

Under Michigan law, the recreational use of these canisters is banned, and they can only be sold for their original purpose. Chief Jenkins said businesses fueling local drug addiction and putting young people at risk will face consequences.

“What they’re doing is telling our young people and people that are addicted to drugs that it’s okay, and we’re going to make it accessible for you to have," Jenkins said.

She continued, "And it is just not acceptable."

“And so we’re just trying to send a message to our business owners that, ya know, if it’s illegal to sell, we prefer you not sell it in our community," Jenkins said.

Inkster police said the business and man who purchased the whippet both face a misdemeanor offense.