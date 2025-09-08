Inkster officer involved in serious crash overnight

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Inkster police officer was involved in a serious crash overnight. The crash happened just before 1:45 a.m., at the intersection of Middlebelt and Michigan Avenue.

And just down the road, there was another scene with nearly two dozen evidence markers on the ground.

Here at the Michigan intersection, you can still see where the squad car crashed out – that white substance laid down to absorb leaking fluids from the smashed Inkster police cruiser

As of 6 a.m., it's unclear if the injury reported is to the officer or the other driver involved in the crash. We also don't know the extent of the reported injuries.

Looking at the aftermath, you can see the heavy front-end damage to the squad car. The other vehicle, a silver sedan, had damage to the front driver's side.

About a mile away is what looks like a shooting scene on Annapolis Road and Hickory. Inkster Police are investigating inside one apartment building out in front of Annapolis Road, with over a dozen evidence markers at the scene for possible shell casings. We don't know if anyone was injured or arrested in that incident.

Inkster Police aren’t sharing much information right now about either scene. It's also unclear if and how these two scenes are related.

At the crash site, we asked for an officer in command for information, but we were told that one isn’t available. I also called the station for a commanding officer, but didn’t have any luck getting in contact with anyone that way as well.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information as we learn more.

