Innocent woman killed in crash by suspect fleeing police

A family is grieving the loss of an innocent woman in a deadly crash from a vehicle fleeing police on Monday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Michigan Ave. near Gulley Rd.

Before the deadly collision, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to stop a white van, but the driver kept going at a high rate of speed down Michigan Ave.

Police say the van crashed into a Chevy compact SUV, killing an innocent woman.

"The suspect was able to get out of his vehicle and flee on foot from the scene," Cpt. Dan Bartok with Dearborn police said.

But, officers set up a perimeter and caught the man across the road. We're told he has minor injuries.

Wayne County Sheriff's deputies say the driver had a suspended license out of Indiana and had several warrants out for his arrest, including shoplifting, possession of narcotics, and resisting arrest.

The traffic accident reconstruction team processed the scene for hours.

"We're not sure the reason why he fled or failed to stop for the Wayne County Sheriffs deputy, but the result is the loss of life today and that's unacceptable, and we are going to conduct a thorough investigation to resolve this," Bartok said.