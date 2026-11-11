Inside Detroit's Arsenal of Democracy museum, where the city's wartime history is brought back to life

DETROIT, Mich. — A museum in Detroit is turning back the pages of time, showcasing artifacts from the city's past during times of war. It's called the Detroit Arsenal of Democracy.

Detroit didn't earn the nickname "Arsenal of Democracy" by accident. During times of war, the Motor City helped build the machinery supporting American troops and their allies overseas.

Items that were built for World War I and World War II were designed and built right here in Detroit.

"That's why you constantly hear that Detroit is the Arsenal of Democracy because in some ways we were the World's democracy," Christopher Pogletke said.

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Detroit's Arsenal of Democracy museum brings wartime history to life

John Lind is both actively serving in the military and serves as the director of the newly re-opened Arsenal of Democracy museum in Detroit. He says the museum artifacts inside and outside lay out the timeline for how the Motor City helped win two world wars, with Rosie the Riveters taking the city by storm by building machinery and more during times of war.

"Our grandmothers, great grandmothers, grandfathers and great grandfathers — what they built to keep us free," Lind said.

"And they said this isn't just how we're going to support our country, but the world as a whole," Pogletke said. "All of the men went and fought and all of the women worked the factories."

Like Lind, Dan Marr and Pogletke have served in the United States military proudly.

"That's bringing it down home and giving people a sense of how important this area was to World War II," Dan Marr said. "It's such a tight knit group of men and women."

"It means gratification, satisfaction and giving back," Lind said.

"Their sacrifice is what keeps us here today," Pogletke said.

"I appreciate everyone that came before me and everyone who will come after me," Lind said. "A simple thank you means the world."

The museum will be open on Saturday's . There's no ticket charge, but donations are welcome.

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