Inside Sheetz: Gas station chain's metro Detroit expansion continues to draw mixed feelings

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The rapid growth of Sheetz gas station and convenience shops is a hot topic across metro Detroit.

Heated meetings on numerous occasions left some communities split on whether to welcome the massive chain.

Sheetz allowed us inside their Romulus location to see their business up close. They say they’re excited to keep expanding across metro Detroit, as some opponents continue to push back.

Inside a Sheetz location where customers come to buy gas, drinks, food and more, owners told me there’s a system to how things are done and meticulously executed to serve the community.

The chain has numerous locations either open or in the works in cities like Warren, Taylor, Ypsilanti, Eastpointe, Roseville, Royal Oak and more.

Outside, I asked some customers what brought them to Sheetz.

“Today, it’s cigarettes. They have good prices with their rewards card,” one customer said.

Another customer said, “I like their subs here and their cold brews.”

A third customer told me, “It’s a great place, overall place. You can grab food and get gas. All of that.”

But their answers are in contrast to community stakeholders in some other cities, where a zoning board or commission heard from critics of the chain. We’ve covered several meetings that have at times been emotional, with citizens voicing opposition to the 24-hour shops.

In Wixom, where Sheetz was voted down, Gerald Newby stopped to fill up at locally owned Wixom Quick Stop & Go.

“I’ve come here 34 years. It’s more convenient, right around the corner,” Newby said. “He’s (owner) based in Michigan. I like to give my money to Michigan companies.”

Another customer at the local business owns a towing company.

“Big corporations like that are going to demolish the little guys that are trying to make a living,” he said.

“I come here for the service you don’t get anywhere else. Prices are very competitive. Look at this store: they have everything here. Everything is nice, neat and organized,” customer Charlie Alam said.

Business owner Eddie Osman gave me a tour of his station, where he says 15 employees have worked for more than 15 years, and community ties are strong.

“Wixom Stop & Go has everything. I’ve been at this location 33 years,” Osman said.

Osman says Sheetz wasn’t a good fit nearby for reasons including an existing range of options.

“This area has 17 gas stations in a 3.9-mile radius,” he said. “The people had spoken… we are not against competition. It’s beautiful. Fair to the consumer, but it has to be fair and healthy competition.”

I asked Sheetz for an interview to talk about their growing footprint and goals for expansion, including 2,000 more store-level jobs. The Pennsylvania-based company has roughly 780 stores in seven states, with a history of 73 years in business.

“As we daydream about what our presence could look like over the next six years, we could open 60 new stores. We are that optimistic,” said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain

“There are a lot of characteristics about these communities that resonate with us. We see a lot of people who are on the go, convenient solutions and willing to get gas and food at great places.”

I also asked for their response to Osman and others in opposition.

“Pushback to retail growth is not uncommon. What we see is and focus on is let’s engage in appropriate and respectful ways, because we are committed to being a part of that community,” Ryan Sheetz said.

I asked Ryan what his biggest message to opponents and other business owners who say they won’t be able to survive.

“We embrace competition and have a lot of empathy for people who are competing. This is a tough business every day. Competition is ultimately a really great thing,” Ryan Sheetz said.

But Osman told me there’s more to consider each time another gas station closes. He and other owners have been a vocal presence at meetings.

“Do you know who ends up paying in the end? The taxpayers. The city, state, and county in five to seven years after they shut down, will have to do the cleanup for it in the millions of dollars,” Osman said. “If they are looking to invest and care about the state of Michigan and their community, they will buy and own and take care of that property. Like me — 33 years.”

Ryan Sheetz says most of their locations are leased instead of owned.

“My preference would be to own as many locations as we can, but that’s not the reality,” Ryan Sheetz said. “We lease more sites than we own. That’s the nature of the business.”

One community yet to make a final decision is Sterling Heights.

“Sheetz has expressed interest in locating in the southeast corner of Metro Parkway and Mound,” Sterling Heights City Manager Mark Vanderpool said.

I also asked Vanderpool why he believes some communities have fewer hurdles to clear.

“There’s some due diligence, but in our case, unlike other Sheetz locations, there’s not a building to demolish or close to residential property,” Vanderpool said.

Sheetz maintains its an ultimate one-stop shop, offering top-level convenience, quality food and drinks, with fuel at great prices, smiling faces and great service.

And while views can differ, they insist areas where they’ve opened are enjoying what they have to offer.

“We are continuously rated as one of the top employers in the country, means a lot as a family-owned and operated business,” Ryan Sheetz said. “We have a wonderful philanthropic effort. We lead with our values and put them into action.”

