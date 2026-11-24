Here's why this matters if you live in Metro Detroit: this isn't a pop-up. The Holiday Walk has run for more than 50 years, half as long as the nearly 100-year-old Dodge-Wilson mansion has stood.

The family who lived there was known for full stockings and big celebrations of the season, and the walk is meant to be a gateway into that memory.

The Estate by the Numbers

88,000 — Square feet

3 — Main floors with decorations

They shine a red light on the right chimney every year to help guide Santa in from the North Pole, Katie Higgins, marketing and communications manager with Meadow Brook

Back to that chimney: with 39 of them, the family wanted to be sure Santa found the right one. The tradition continues, and at night during Wonderlights you can see it lit up.

The estate's busiest season is by far this one. The show strives to make it a brand-new activity each year, and the hope is to leave visitors with a lasting, memorable moment.

Plan Around the Dates

Nov. 27 — Holiday festivities begin

Dec. 30 — Festivities run through this date

Before You Go

Dates: The festivities run Nov. 27 through Dec. 30.

Expect company: Organizers expect 40,000 holiday visitors.

Day or night: The Holiday Walk is by day. Wonderlights is the after-dark experience.

Meadow Brook matters to Detroit-area families because the Dodge-Wilson estate has turned a holiday memory into a tradition of more than 50 years. As Higgins puts it, the hope is that people come out and have that magical time of year.

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