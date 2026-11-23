ROCHESTER, Mich. — Thousands of twinkling lights, more than 50 trees, and even a special beacon to help guide Santa to the right chimney — Meadow Brook is going all out for the holidays once again.

For more than 50 years, the Holiday Walk at Meadow Brook has been dazzling holiday spectators with decorations fit for the nearly 100-year-old Dodge-Wilson mansion — a family known to have soaked in the holiday spirit with full stockings and extensive celebrations of the season they held near and dear.

The walk, half as old as the estate, is a gateway into that memory with the right holiday scenery.

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Meadow Brook lights up the season with its annual Holiday Walk

"Explore the estate in a completely immersive light environment," said Katie Higgins, marketing and communications manager with Meadow Brook. "It's that feeling that you get from being around those who are near and dear to you."

The estate itself is anything but small, measuring 88,000 square feet.

Higgins calls it a perfect family affair, featuring more than 50 decorated trees and thousands of twinkling lights across the three main floors.

"My entire family comes every year to celebrate the holidays," Higgins said "Feeling all of the wonder and all of the magic of the season."

It's by far the estate's busiest season. Each year during the festivities, the show strives to make it a brand-new activity, running from Nov. 27 through Dec. 30. The hope, like the decorations, is to light up the eyes of onlookers and capture a long-lasting, memorable moment.

"Find these special moments to enjoy," Higgins said.

With 39 chimneys in the household, Higgins says the family was always sure to make sure Santa knew how to find his way.

"They shine a red light on the right chimney every year to help guide Santa in from the North Pole," Higgins said.

It's a chimney tradition they've continued. While the Holiday Walk is by day, by night during Wonderlights you can see the right chimney lit up, guiding Santa's sleigh. And for about a mile on site, you can walk around stunning lights for a late-night experience full of wonder — all under the stars.

"The holidays are the absolute most wonderfilled time of year here and we hope that people come out and really just have that magical time of year," Higgins said.

Organizers expect to see 40,000 holiday visitors.

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