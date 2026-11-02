INTERACTIVE: How you can deal with election stress & protect your mental health

A Wayne State University expert explains why political fear is designed to overwhelm you — and the steps you can take back control.

Nonstop texts, wall-to-wall ads, headlines that never stop — if you've felt like this election season is breaking something in you, you're not imagining it. According to the American Psychological Association, 69% of adults in the U.S. said the 2024 presidential election was a significant source of stress.

Wayne State University psychiatry professor Dr. Arash Javanbakht says fear is baked into political messaging by design. But there are tools that actually work. Take this quick self-check to see where you stand — then get his prescription.

69% — Adults stressed by the 2024 election

How Is Election Season Hitting You?

Five honest questions. No wrong answers — just your starting point.

How often are you seeing election content — ads, texts, posts, news — on a typical day?

Constantly — it never stops — You're describing exactly what Christy Warren of Flat Rock told WXYZ: 'You cannot escape it. It's exhausting. It's everyday. It's multiple times a day.' Dr. Javanbakht compares this to eating poisonous food repeatedly — the first step is to stop the exposure.

Several times a day — Even a moderate level of political messaging can add up. Dr. Javanbakht's first recommendation is to actively reduce how much you take in — not eliminate awareness, but create real boundaries around when and how much you consume.

Once a day or less — Limiting exposure is step one of Dr. Javanbakht's approach. You're already practicing one of his core recommendations. The challenge is keeping that boundary when the next big news cycle hits.

I've mostly tuned it out — Strong media boundaries are exactly what Dr. Javanbakht prescribes. Just make sure 'tuning out' doesn't tip into complete disengagement — he encourages converting your energy into positive action rather than avoidance.

When you think about the political climate right now, what's your gut reaction?

Fear or dread — Fear is the most common response to political messaging — and it's not accidental. Dr. Javanbakht explains: 'Fear works because fear is one of the most fundamental emotions in us with the job of protecting us. If you perceive danger, if you perceive threat, that becomes the highest priority.' Campaigns know this.

Anger or frustration — Anger is closely linked to fear — both are responses to perceived threat. Dr. Javanbakht recommends converting that anger into action: political activism, charitable work, or direct community help can transform a draining emotion into something constructive.

Exhaustion or numbness — Numbness often follows prolonged stress exposure. Warren from Flat Rock described it as feeling 'hateful almost.' Dr. Javanbakht's advice: anchor yourself in normal life — exercise, family dinners, a movie — to stay connected to what's real.

Cautious but managing — Being cautious but not overwhelmed suggests you're already using some protective strategies. Dr. Javanbakht's framework — limiting exposure, taking action, maintaining routines, reconnecting with people — can help you sustain that balance.

Mostly calm — Staying calm during high-stakes election cycles is harder than it sounds. Keep the habits that got you here. Dr. Javanbakht emphasizes that reconnecting with others and seeing their humanity beyond politics is what sustains this kind of groundedness.

Have you kept up your normal routines — exercise, meals with family, hobbies — during this election season?

Not really — everything feels off — This is a significant warning sign. Dr. Javanbakht specifically names these as protective anchors: 'Do your exercise, family activities, the movie you watch together, the dinner you have together. We need these normal activities that anchor us in the reality of life and keep us healthy.'

Some routines, but not all — Partial routines are better than none, but Dr. Javanbakht's second tip is to maintain normalcy as a package — not just one piece of it. Even adding back one thing (a regular walk, a weekly dinner) can measurably reduce stress load.

Yes, I've kept most of them — Maintaining routines is Dr. Javanbakht's second core recommendation. These activities serve as anchors that keep you connected to the reality of your actual life, not just the news cycle.

Yes — routine is how I cope — You're living Dr. Javanbakht's second prescription. Routines act as a counterweight to the unpredictability of political news. The research behind his book 'Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety' supports this approach.

Have you done anything to channel your political stress into something productive?

No — I feel stuck or helpless — Helplessness is one of the most corrosive effects of political fear. Dr. Javanbakht's first tip is specifically designed for this: 'Do something, whether it's going political activism, picking up the phone, or charitable work that helps people that I think are negatively affected by these policies.' Action is the antidote to helplessness.

I've thought about it but haven't acted — Intention is a start. Dr. Javanbakht's prescription is to convert negative emotion into positive action — the specific action matters less than the act of doing it. Even one phone call or one hour of volunteer work changes the psychological equation.

Yes — I've volunteered or gotten involved — You're practicing Dr. Javanbakht's tip number one: turning fear and frustration into constructive action. Whether it's political activism, charitable work, or direct community help, this is one of the most evidence-backed ways to reclaim a sense of control.

I donate or support causes I care about — Charitable work that helps people you believe are negatively affected by current policies is explicitly on Dr. Javanbakht's list of constructive outlets. It converts abstract worry into concrete impact — a powerful mental health tool.

Are you still having real conversations with people across political lines, or has that fallen away?

I've stopped talking to some people entirely — Political disconnection is one of the most damaging long-term effects of election stress. Dr. Javanbakht's third tip speaks directly to this: 'We've got to open up to each other and see each other's humanity beyond the politics.' Isolation deepens fear.

I avoid the topic to keep the peace — Avoiding conflict has short-term value, but Dr. Javanbakht's goal is deeper reconnection — not just peaceful silence. Finding shared ground in everyday life (not just politics) is how communities and families stay intact across election cycles.

I try, but it's hard — The effort counts. Dr. Javanbakht's emphasis on seeing each other's humanity beyond politics is a long game — it doesn't require agreeing on policy. It requires recognizing the person across the table, which you're still doing.

Yes — I still connect across differences — This is Dr. Javanbakht's third and hardest tip in practice. Staying in relationship with people who see things differently is one of the most protective things you can do for your mental health and your community's resilience.

For Christy Warren of Flat Rock, this election season has been uniquely brutal. The texts, the calls, the ads on every screen — she told WXYZ it feels relentless in a way previous cycles never quite did. That feeling isn't weakness. It's a predictable response to a system built on activating your most primal instincts.

Dr. Arash Javanbakht — a professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University and author of 'Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety' — says political campaigns lean on fear deliberately. And once fear takes hold, everything else competes for a distant second.

Fear works because fear is one of the most fundamental emotions in us with the job of protecting us. If you perceive danger, if you perceive threat, that becomes the highest priority. Dr. Arash Javanbakht, Professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University

69% — Adults stressed by the 2024 election — American Psychological Association

3 — Evidence-based tips from Dr. Javanbakht — To reclaim control of your mental health

Dr. Javanbakht's Three-Step Prescription

Turn negative emotions into positive action — "Do something, whether it's going political activism, picking up the phone, or charitable work that helps people that I think are negatively affected by these policies," Javanbakht said. Maintain normal activities — "Do your exercise, family activities, the movie you watch together, the dinner you have together. We need these normal activities that anchor us in the reality of life and keep us healthy," Javanbakht said. Reconnect with others — "We've got to open up to each other and see each other's humanity beyond the politics," Javanbakht said.

Do your exercise, family activities, the movie you watch together, the dinner you have together. We need these normal activities that anchor us in the reality of life and keep us healthy. Dr. Arash Javanbakht, Professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University

We've got to open up to each other and see each other's humanity beyond the politics. Dr. Arash Javanbakht, Professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University

What's True About Election Stress

Feeling anxious about the election means something is wrong with you.

Verdict: false

The American Psychological Association found 69% of U.S. adults reported the 2024 presidential election as a significant stress source. Dr. Javanbakht explains this is a biologically normal response — fear is a fundamental protective emotion, and political messaging is designed to activate it.

Cutting back on news consumption is a healthy strategy, not avoidance.

Verdict: true

Dr. Javanbakht explicitly recommends reducing exposure as the foundational first step. He compares sustained political media consumption to eating food that is making you sick — stopping the input is step one of recovery, not denial.

There's nothing individuals can do when the political environment feels out of control.

Verdict: false

Dr. Javanbakht's framework centers on reclaiming agency. Actions like political activism, phone banking, and charitable work directly convert the helplessness of political fear into a sense of control — one of the most effective mental health interventions available.

Maintaining everyday routines has real mental health value during stressful periods.

Verdict: true

Dr. Javanbakht calls normal activities — exercise, family dinners, shared entertainment — anchors that keep people connected to the reality of their lives. This is not wishful thinking; it is a core element of his clinical recommendation for managing political anxiety.

About Dr. Javanbakht and His Research

Dr. Arash Javanbakht is a professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University in Detroit. His work focuses on the science of fear and anxiety — how they function, why they are so powerful, and how people can harness them rather than be controlled by them.

He is the author of 'Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety,' which explores the biological and psychological roots of fear responses. His expertise makes him particularly positioned to explain why political messaging so reliably produces stress — and why the tools for countering it are more accessible than most people realize.

Take Action This Week

Set media limits: Designate specific times to check political news — and stick to them. Dr. Javanbakht's first prescription is to reduce exposure. Even one hour of intentional disconnection daily can help.

Reconnect with someone: Reach out to a neighbor, family member, or colleague outside your political bubble. Dr. Javanbakht says seeing each other's humanity beyond politics is essential — not optional.

Convert your stress into action: Volunteer, donate, or make one phone call for a cause you believe in. Turning fear into forward motion is Dr. Javanbakht's proven alternative to helplessness.

Protect your routines: Exercise, cook dinner, watch a movie with someone you love. These aren't small things — Dr. Javanbakht calls them the anchors that keep you healthy when everything else feels unstable.

Sources & References