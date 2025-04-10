Interactive map shows road clearing progress after ice storm in Northern Michigan

It's been nearly two weeks since a historic ice storm left massive debris, power outages and more throughout Northern Michigan.

Crews across several counties in the area have been working to clear roads, and now, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has an updated map showing work that has been done.

See video of a damaged red pine plantation in the Pigeon River Country below

DNR video shows massive tree damage after historic ice storm

The DNR released the interactive map that shows which roads are now open following the massive ice storm.

“Making sure there are clear roads for vehicles in the event of an emergency has been one of our top missions since we got saws, trucks and equipment out in communities hit by these storms,” Incident Management Team Operations Chief Keith Murphy said in a statement. “Our crews and cooperators have already cleared more than 630 miles of roadway and we’re not done yet.”

The map, which you can see here, will be updated as more roads are assessed and cleared through state-supported efforts.

Watch below: 'It was very frustrating': Northern Michiganders still recovering from generational ice storm

'It was very frustrating': Northern Michiganders still recovering from generational ice storm

On March 31, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Crawford, Mackinac, and Alpena counties.