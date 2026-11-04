Interactive: Metro Detroit Voters Say Yes: Zoo and Museum Millages Both Pass

Tri-county voters locked in a decade of public funding for the Detroit Zoo, the Detroit Historical Society, and The Wright — here's what your tax bill actually looks like.

Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb County voters went to the polls and delivered two wins for some of Metro Detroit's most iconic cultural institutions. The Detroit Zoo millage sailed through with more than 71% approval. The museum millage — covering both the Detroit Historical Society and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History — passed at nearly 60%.

Now that the votes are in, the real question is: what does this mean for your household, and what do you get in return?

71.4% — Zoo Millage — Yes Vote

59.5% — Museum Millage — Yes Vote

10 — Years of Funding Secured

The zoo millage isn't new money — it's a renewal of a funding stream voters first approved back in 2008. That consistency matters. Without renewal, the zoo would have faced a funding cliff after more than 15 years of stable public support.

The museum millage is a different animal entirely. The Detroit Historical Society and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History came to voters together, making the case that relying entirely on private fundraising and admissions revenue isn't sustainable. For The Wright, that pressure is very real: the institution must raise $10 million every single year just to keep its doors open.

The model we have for The Wright, I can say we have to generate $10 million every 12 months. For a relatively small non-profit, it's a lot of money to try to find every 12 months, Neil A. Barclay, The Wright President & CEO

71.4% — Zoo Millage Yes Vote — Tri-county result

59.5% — Museum Millage Yes Vote — Wayne & Oakland counties

$10 — Annual Zoo Cost — Per $200,000 home value

$20 — Museum Millage Cost — Per $100,000 in taxable value

2008 — Zoo Millage First Passed — Now renewed for 10 more years

$10M — The Wright Must Raise Annually — Every 12 months to stay operational

What Each Millage Covers

Detroit Zoo Millage Museum Authority Millage Counties on the Ballot Wayne, Oakland, Macomb Wayne, Oakland Yes Vote 71.4% 59.5% Type Renewal (original: 2008) New authority Duration 10 years 10 years Mill Levy Renewal rate .2 mill Cost per $100K taxable value See millage rate $20 per year Institutions Funded Detroit Zoo Detroit Historical Society + The Wright Reader Benefit Continued zoo operations Free admission for all county residents

For taxpayers, the museum millage offers something tangible in return: every resident in the participating counties would receive free admission to both the Detroit Historical Society and The Wright. Seniors and students would gain access to free transportation for tours. Teachers would receive new curriculum resources and professional training. And the publicly owned collections at both institutions — artifacts and archives that belong to all Michiganians — would be permanently protected.

It is a rare arrangement in which a tax vote directly translates into a public good that any resident can walk through the door and experience. The vote secured that deal for the next decade.

What Does a Mill Actually Mean? The Math Explained

A 'mill' is a unit of property tax equal to one-tenth of a cent per dollar of taxable value — or $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value. So a .2 mill levy means you pay 20 cents for every $1,000 of your home's taxable value.

Taxable value in Michigan is typically lower than market value. For the museum millage example in the ballot language: a home with $100,000 in taxable value pays $20 per year. A home with $200,000 in taxable value would pay $40 per year at the .2 mill rate — though the zoo millage example cited $10 per year for a $200,000 market-value home, reflecting the zoo's specific mill rate.

Both millages run for 10 years, meaning the total household contribution over the life of the millage is a multiple of the annual cost — but locks in stable institutional funding that eliminates the year-to-year fundraising scramble.

What voters ultimately endorsed is a model of civic investment: modest, predictable annual contributions pooled across hundreds of thousands of households to sustain institutions that no single donor or admissions line could keep afloat on its own. The Wright's $10 million annual fundraising requirement — cited by CEO Neil A. Barclay as a relentless pressure on a relatively small non-profit — illustrates exactly why the millage model matters.

Detroit's cultural institutions are not just places to visit. They hold publicly owned collections, employ local workers, and anchor neighborhoods. This vote says Metro Detroit residents want to keep it that way — for at least another decade.

Sources & References