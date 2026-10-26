INTERACTIVE: Detroit Drivers Are Paying $4.87 a Gallon. What's That Costing You?

Michigan gas prices jumped 33 cents in a single week. Calculate exactly how much more you're spending — and how that ripples through your budget.

The statewide average hit $4.82 a gallon this week — up $1.75 from a year ago. In Metro Detroit, the pain is sharper: $4.87 per gallon on average, with some stations already at $5. For families already stretched thin, that difference between what gas cost last year and what it costs today isn't just a number. It's groceries. It's rent. It's a kid's school supplies.

Tell us about your driving life and we'll show you exactly what this surge is costing your household.

$4.87 — Metro Detroit Average

33¢ — Increase in One Week

$1.87 — More Than Last Year

For Metro Detroit drivers, this isn't an abstract economic trend — it's a gut punch felt every time they pull up to a pump. The statewide price of $4.82 a gallon already stings, but in Metro Detroit the average is $4.87, and some stations have crossed the $5 threshold. That 33-cent surge in a single week means the math at the pump looks dramatically different than it did just seven days ago.

The reasons are layered. Refining issues in Illinois have tightened regional supply, while rising tensions in the Middle East have pushed Brent crude oil above $100 per barrel — a price level that filters directly into what Michiganders pay at local stations. When global oil markets move, Metro Detroit wallets feel it within days.

We got single moms out here, man, that's struggling. I don't think they need to be filling their tank up, putting their whole little check into the tank, when they got kids to feed. Corey Hana, Detroit resident

The squeeze Hana describes is playing out in real dollars across Metro Detroit households. At $4.87 a gallon, a family with a 15-gallon tank who fills up twice a week is spending roughly $584 more per year than they did at this time last year. That's the gap between a car payment and a missed one. Between a full fridge and an empty one.

The pain radiates beyond personal vehicles. Small businesses that run on diesel — delivery services, tow operators, contractors — are caught between soaring fuel costs and customers who can't afford to pay more. Mock, who owns a towing business in Metro Detroit, says diesel has crossed $7 a gallon. When he launched nearly three years ago, it cost about half that.

Gasoline is crazy. Diesel's crazy. Even the people I deal with on the road, they'd rather leave their cars stranded than pay for a tow. Everything's ridiculous. Mock, owner of Mock's Towing

Mock's situation illustrates a ripple effect that spreads far beyond the gas station. When fuel costs double for a small business, the math of survival changes completely. He says competitors are now charging $300 to $500 for tows covering just five to ten miles. He's trying to keep prices lower for customers who are struggling — but that generosity comes at a personal cost.

Michigan's unemployment rate sits at 5.0 percent — higher than the national rate of 4.2 percent — which means more Metro Detroit residents are already managing tight budgets before a single dollar goes toward gas. The combination of elevated joblessness and surging fuel costs creates a compounding pressure that hits lower-income households and gig workers hardest.

How to Stretch Your Gas Budget Right Now

Use apps to find the cheapest nearby station — Prices vary by several cents per gallon even within a few miles. At $4.87 a gallon, finding a station 15 cents cheaper on a 15-gallon fill-up saves over $2 each visit. Fill up on Tuesday or Wednesday mornings — Gas prices typically rise heading into weekends when demand climbs. Midweek mornings historically offer lower prices at many stations. Keep your tires properly inflated — Underinflated tires reduce fuel efficiency, meaning you burn through gallons faster. A few minutes at an air pump can meaningfully extend how far a tank takes you. Combine errands into single trips — Every unnecessary cold start and short trip burns proportionally more fuel. Batching stops into one outing cuts both miles and fill-up frequency. Check for grocery store or loyalty card discounts — Several Metro Detroit grocery chains and credit card programs offer cents-per-gallon discounts at partner stations. These add up fast at $4.87 a gallon.

For Mock's Towing, there is no app trick or errand-batching strategy that changes the math. When your entire business runs on diesel at $7 a gallon, and the people calling you for help are themselves counting pennies to get to work, the pressure compounds in both directions. Mock says he is trying to keep his prices lower than competitors — but that means absorbing costs that are slowly making the business unsustainable.

That tension — between community loyalty and economic survival — is the human center of this price surge. The numbers at the pump are real. The choices they force are real. And with no immediate relief in sight as long as crude stays above $100 per barrel and Illinois refining capacity remains constrained, Metro Detroit drivers and the small businesses that serve them are making do with what they have.

Track Michigan Gas Prices

AAA Michigan Gas Price Tracker: AAA publishes daily statewide and metro-area gas price averages for Michigan. The Metro Detroit average cited in this report comes from AAA's tracking data.

Reduce Your Fill-Up Frequency: Every gallon you don't buy is money back in your pocket. Carpooling, combining trips, and using transit where available are the fastest ways to cut exposure to the current spike.

Got a Tip on Local Price Gouging?: Michigan's Attorney General accepts complaints about fuel pricing. If a station near you has raised prices dramatically above the area average, document the date, price, and station address.

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