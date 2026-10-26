Michigan gas prices surge 33 cents in a week as drivers feel pain at the pump

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan drivers are facing another hit to their wallets as gas prices surge across the state, leaving some Metro Detroit residents weighing the cost of filling their tanks against other everyday necessities.

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Metro Detroiters are feeling extra pain at the pump

The statewide average for a gallon of gas has climbed to $4.82, according to AAA, up 33 cents from a week ago and $1.75 from the same time last year.

Prices are even higher in Metro Detroit, where drivers are paying an average of $4.87 per gallon. That's up 34 cents in a week and $1.87 compared with a year ago.

For some drivers, prices at individual stations have already reached $5 a gallon.

"Lower the gas prices so we can live better," Detroit resident Corey Hana said.

Hana said the rising cost of fuel is especially difficult for families already struggling to afford necessities.

"We got single moms out here, man, that's struggling," Hana said. "I don't think they need to be filling their tank up, putting their whole little check into the tank, when they got kids to feed."

Detroit resident Damarcus Woods said keeping his vehicle fueled can cost him around $100.

"Gas all day, gone," Woods said. "I'm paying a hundred in this."

The latest spike in Michigan gas prices comes amid refining issues in Illinois, according to Patrick De Haan. Tensions in the Middle East are also contributing to concerns about fuel prices, while Brent crude climbed above $100 per barrel.

The impact isn't limited to drivers filling up their personal vehicles.

Mock, the owner of Mock's Towing, said the price of diesel has become a significant burden for his nearly three-year-old towing business. He said diesel is costing more than $7 per gallon.

"Back in the day when I first started, it was around half of this, half the price of diesel right now," Mock said. "Gasoline is crazy. Diesel's crazy. Even the people I deal with on the road, they'd rather leave their cars stranded than pay for a tow. Everything's ridiculous."

Despite the higher operating costs, Mock said he's reluctant to pass those expenses along to customers who are dealing with financial pressures of their own.

"I know people are charging 3, 4, 500 for five, ten mile tows right now," he said. "I'm trying to keep it copacetic and look out for people and what they can afford."

But keeping prices affordable has made it increasingly difficult to make the business work. Mock said that while one tow could once cover his expenses, it can now take four before he begins to make money.

"That's very tough," Mock said. "And I'm barely making it out here. But, what are we gonna do?"

Drivers who spoke with 7 News Detroit overnight said higher fuel prices are forcing them to make concessions elsewhere in their budgets just to keep gas in their tanks.

With prices approaching $5 a gallon across Metro Detroit, those decisions are becoming increasingly difficult for families and businesses already dealing with higher everyday costs.

Editor's note: This story was created with assistance from artificial intelligence using reporting and information gathered by 7 News Detroit. It was reviewed and edited by a 7 News Detroit journalist before publication.