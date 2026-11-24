Here's the question behind the cars lined up in Southfield: who is showing up for your neighbors? At the Church of the Transfiguration, the answer is a crew of volunteers who average 75 years old.

Some of them are as old as 90. They are there serving the 300 families receiving Thanksgiving meals, and they say they are happy to be giving back.

Back to those volunteers averaging 75: Fallon says she has no plans to stop. "It keeps you young. You go home tired. And that helps you sleep well at night." For the people in line in Southfield, that tired feeling turns into a Thanksgiving meal.

We're all in this thing called life together, so we might as well support each other Mary Wallace, director of the program

The Program at a Glance

700 — Families served monthly

8,400 — Families served yearly

25,000 — People served annually

In Their Words

Volunteer Mesfin Belay said: "The first thing you hear is that thank you. And when you hear those words over and over again, you feel like you are united with the community."

The Rev. Father Raphael Ozoude III, associate parish priest, said: "Kindness is never wasted and that kindness will radiate to someone else, and then to someone else and before you know it, the whole world is blazing with the light of kindness."

The Southfield effort is built on a simple idea. Mary Wallace said, "Where your heart goes, your hands follow." Hayes Freeman is looking forward to one big meal this Thanksgiving, and Fallon, Wallace, Thummel and Belay are among those who helped make it possible. That is why this story matters to Detroit-area readers.

Sources & References