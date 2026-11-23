SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Volunteers averaging 75 years old are helping hundreds of families put Thanksgiving dinner on the table at the Church of the Transfiguration in Southfield.

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Volunteers in their 70s, 80s and 90s serve Thanksgiving meals in Southfield

Cars started lining up early on Monday at the church, with organizers hopeful to distribute upwards of 300 meals. Some of the volunteers aiding the effort are as old as 90 — and happy to be giving back.

One of them is 90-year-old Sheila Fallon, who has been a part of the Franciscan Outreach Program at the Church of the Transfiguration for 26 of the 65 years it's been around. She has no plans to stop anytime soon.

"I don't know how many more years, as long as God gives me," Fallon said. "It keeps you young. You go home tired. And that helps you sleep well at night."

Mary Wallace is the director of the program, which she hopes more people will take advantage of. It operates not only around the holidays but weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays, serving 700 families monthly. That maths out to 8,400 families yearly — totaling almost 25,000 people annually.

"We're all in this thing called life together, so we might as well support each other," Wallace said. "And it's just the right thing, helping our neighbors in need."

Volunteer Melanie Thummel said the mission is simple.

"It's about spreading that love to others, so that's what we're trying to do," Thummel said.

Mesfin Belay is one of many smiling faces among the volunteers lending a helping hand and serving the 300 families receiving the Thanksgiving meals. He said it pays to be kind.

"The first thing you hear is that thank you. And when you hear those words over and over again, you feel like you are united with the community," Belay said. "Be kind."

"They're all our brother's and sister's," Thummel said.

"Where your heart goes, your hands follow," Wallace said.

Hayes Freeman is benefiting from the program and giving his thanks.

"That's beautiful," Freeman said. "It helps a whole lot. I appreciate it."

Freeman said that without those responsible for gifting the food, and those who have donated their time and effort to helping out, he might not be able to afford to put a meal on the table for his family. But he's glad he doesn't have to worry about that.

"Going to have one big meal with me this Thanksgiving," Freeman said.

The Rev. Father Raphael Ozoude III, associate parish priest, said the impact extends far beyond one meal.

"Kindness is never wasted and that kindness will radiate to someone else, and then to someone else — and before you know it, the whole world is blazing with the light of kindness," Ozoude III said.

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