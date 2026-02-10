International dispute: Detroiters and Canadians react to Trump's threat to Gordie Howe bridge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A years-long effort to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge is now possibly in limbo after President Donald Trump threatened to block its opening over what he called "unfair treatment" by Canada.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday, writing: "I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them."

Despite the bridge being fully funded by Canada and owned in partnership with the state of Michigan, the president went on to say that the United States should own at least half of the asset.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the two leaders have been in talks and there are plans to resolve this issue. The potential delay has caused concern in both the United States and Canada.

For years, the anticipation has been growing on the Detroit side of the Gordie Howe bridge. As the bridge nears 100% completion, neighbors and businesses are hopeful it will still be opening soon. Neighbors in and around southwest Detroit have watched as piece by piece, the Gordie Howe bridge went up over the years.

"That neighborhood is really interesting. There's a lot of history there and it's been a lot of fun to watch. I mean, it's taken years to be built," one resident told 7 News Detroit reporter Whitney Burney.

The bridge represents an additional connection between Canada and the United States and is expected to help ease traffic on the heavily traveled Ambassador Bridge nearby.

Area businesses are hoping Trump’s threat to block the bridge’s debut doesn't come to pass.

Lynette Waske is the manager at Motz Detroit on Jefferson, which she describes as "the fifth oldest restaurant in Detroit that has never shut down besides COVID." Waske says their main clientele are truck drivers and construction workers.

“Tons of truckers, construction for sure, a lot of them from the bridge," Waske said.

The president and Canada's prime minister are reportedly already in negotiation talks as the Trump administration demands owning at least half the Canadian-funded bridge.

"It's a little frustrating, especially because a lot of the customers are frustrated and actually, I'm kind of worried that we might dim down with the construction because now everybody that's been here, they're moving on," Waske said.

Detroiters who have watched the years-long effort remain hopeful the bridge will still open soon. Right now, there is still no official opening date.

"It's taken a long time for the bridge to get built. If he delays it, he delays it, but he's not going to prevent it," one resident said.

During a visit to Canada, 7 News Detroit reporter Simon Shaykhet spoke with residents in Windsor about the bridge that represents significant business opportunities for cross-border commerce.

David, a business owner in Windsor, expressed concern about the economic impact.

"Delaying a bridge being open... kind of just delays me for a lot of business opportunity," David said.

When asked about his skepticism regarding potential delays, he estimated a "50/50" chance it could happen.

The threat comes amid broader tensions between the two countries, with some Canadians viewing it as retaliation with products from the U.S. being removed from store shelves.

"I think it's just a temper tantrum, just two toddlers arguing," said Cece Ann, a local resident.

Another customer took a more defiant stance.

"They can close everything because I'd rather not deal with America. I don't know, it's all about business, it's all about money," the customer said.

Legal expert Matthew Schneider provided insight into the president's potential authority over the project, noting that while theoretically possible, significant obstacles exist.

"In theory because the president is the head of the State Department and Coast Guard, he could initiate a rescinding of that process, but it seems extremely unlikely," said Schneider, a former U.S. attorney and partner at Honigman law firm.

He emphasized the extensive cooperation between both governments that has already taken place.

"There's been a lot of networking and agreement between the two governments. That can't be undone," Schneider said.

James Jenkins, a longtime resident, expressed skepticism about whether the president could actually follow through on the threat.

"I don't think he can stop it," Jenkins said. "He changes the game plan every day, plain and simple."

The economic implications weigh heavily on residents' minds, with David warning of potential financial consequences.

"I could see a lot of financial problems like economic problems happening," David said.

Some residents suggested that resolving the broader trade dispute could help address the bridge situation, with David proposing that restoring American liquor to Canadian shelves could be a starting point.

We have reached out to Windsor's mayor and are still waiting for a response.

