Interviews: What Jocelyn Benson and John James say on the issues shaping Michigan

(WXYZ) — As the race for Michigan governor heats up, both candidates are hoping to earn your vote by winning on the most important issues facing our state.

7 News Detroit's Simon Shaykhet recently sat down in studio with Democratic candidate and current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, as well as Republican candidate and current Congressman John James.

Watch the story in the video player below:

WXYZ interviews Michigan Gubernatorial Candidates

They talked in depth about affordability, the economy, infrastructure and many more issues that people are facing.

In their final weeks on the campaign trail, traveling across our state, both John James and Jocelyn Benson are laying out a vision for the next four years for Michigan.

Watch the full interview with Jocelyn Benson in the video player below:

Full Interview: Jocelyn Benson on her run for Michigan governor

Watch the full interview with John James in the video player below: