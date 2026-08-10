Investigators look to see if a 5th fire is connected to ex-Detroit firefighter charged in arsons

(WXYZ) — Investigators are looking at if a former Detroit firefighter accused of setting fire to multiple homes and stealing from a firehouse was involved in another suspicious fire.

Eric Anderson was arrested Friday and arraigned Saturday. Prosecutors say he carried out a series of arsons and robberies at multiple homes between July 10 and Aug. 4. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

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Former Detroit firefighter charged with arson, larceny including break-in at Detroit firehouse

During a bond hearing on Monday morning, Anderson's bond was raised to $1 million, and investigators say they are looking at a possible fifth fire that happened on Aug. 7.

Anderson resigned from the Detroit Fire Department in June 2023.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Anderson forced his way into a home on Bryden Street near Joy Road and Livernois on July 10, stole a refrigerator, stove and two pitbull puppies, then set the house on fire.

On July 29, Anderson is accused of setting another house on Bryden Street on fire. While firefighters were at the scene, prosecutors say he entered the firehouse on West Chicago and stole multiple personal items belonging to firefighters.

Prosecutors say Anderson also set another house, a garage and a commercial dumpster on fire.

Torion Burnett lives on Bryden Street, a few doors down from one of the homes that was set on fire.

"This is crazy, like I am mad, I am mad," Burnett said.

"It's so many police out here like 4 in the morning and I'm like what's going on," Burnett said.

"Detroit, we got to do better," Burnett said.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Charles Simms released a statement in response to the charges.

"Anyone who deliberately sets fires, steals from a firehouse, or otherwise jeopardizes the safety of Detroiters will be held accountable, regardless of who they are or whether they have ever worn a Detroit Fire Department uniform," Simms said.

"You stop the fires and now you creating them?" Burnett said.