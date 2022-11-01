Investigators seek suspect in Farmington shooting, victim critical

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Farmington are looking for a shooting suspect, and a man is in critical condition fighting for his life.

Police say the victim was targeted.

It happened on Slocum Drive at the Brownstones of the Orchards Townhouses. That's near Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road.

At 8:16 a.m., police say a man called 911 to report a tire had been slashed on his pickup truck. He believed it had been slashed intentionally.

Four minutes later, investigators say the man called 911 again to report that he'd been shot.

"Just an unusual act for this neighborhood," A resident told 7 Action News. "There was about eight rapid-fire gunshot, gunshots that we heard."

Police arrived within two minutes and found the victim lying next to his vehicle. They performed CPR. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

"I'm just hopeful that authorities capture the person who did this and hold them accountable for whatever the situation comes out to be," the resident stated.

At last check, the victim is in critical condition.

As for a suspect, police say they're looking for a man who "left the scene as a passenger in a gray Ford Fusion with heavily tinted windows and no license plate."

If you have any information, you're asked to call Detective Jacob Cote at 248-474-5500 ext. 2239.