DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A U.S. and Israel-led attack on Iran, now in its fourth day, is drawing sharp and divided reactions from Michigan's Iranian American community — with some welcoming the push toward regime change and others condemning the military action as unjustifiable and dangerous.

The conflict has left hundreds injured with a rising death toll. Iran has also launched a counterattack on Israel and U.S. bases in Middle Eastern countries.

Watch the video report below:

Iran war sparks deep divisions among Michigan's Iranian American community

In Dearborn Heights, the Imams Council of Michigan is denouncing what it calls "unjustifiable aggression" against Iran, warning the U.S. is on the brink of another costly and unnecessary war.

Council member Imam Steve Mustapha Elturk said the timing of the military action undermines ongoing efforts to find a peaceful resolution.

"This escalation comes at a time when diplomatic talks and negotiations were reportedly underway, making the turn to force both premature and unjustifiable," Elturk said.

Watch more on the Imams Council denouncing the war below:

Imams council denounces war in Iran

Elturk said Iran poses no imminent threat to the United States and has repeatedly claimed its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

"Military action was undertaken without authorization from the United States Congress and without sanction from the United Nations," Elturk said.

The council also warned that the action risks entangling Americans in another prolonged conflict — despite past promises to end what it called "endless wars."

"President Donald Trump pledged to end endless wars, not to initiate new ones. One cannot credibly speak of peace, nor aspire to global recognition as a peacemaker while opening the door to another devastating war. The American people deserve leadership that prioritizes diplomacy, stability and the preservation of life," Elturk said.

WXYZ

The council is calling on the U.S. government to halt all acts of aggression, de-escalate, return to negotiations and seek diplomatic solutions.

Not everyone in the community shares that view. For Iranian American Mandana Lezgi of Waterford, the moment — while painful — feels historic.

"Finally, we can get rid of that regime, terroristic regime after 47 years. Of course, I have family members, my mom, brothers and cousins and friends are there. I am afraid of their lives," Lezgi said.

WXYZ

Lezgi, who moved to the U.S. in 2017, described growing up in Iran as an experience defined by state-imposed ideology.

"It was all brainwashing and about radicalism and actions against the other countries," Lezgi said.

She said she wants justice for Iran and defined what that means to her.

"The opportunity to have a free election," Lezgi said. "Our free election under Reza Pahlavi will give us the opportunity to have the equal citizenship for everyone, regardless of their gender, their sexual orientation, their religion."

Related video: Anti-war protesters rally at Michigan Capitol, support War Powers Resolution

Anti-war protesters rally at Michigan Capitol, support War Powers Resolution

Lezgi also described the personal restrictions she lived under.

"What's happening in Iran right now under this dictator regime is that I had to cover my hair. I had to go and pray three times a day when I was in the school. I just want justice for Iran," Lezgi said.

For Ann Arbor attorney Blaine Coleman, the war hits closer to home. His wife, Dr. Mozhgan Savabieasfahani, an Iranian American, is currently in Tehran caring for her elderly parents and is caught in the middle of the bombardment.

"There's no place in Iran right now that would be safe from the Israeli and U.S. bombardment," Coleman said.

WXYZ

Coleman said his wife's parents are in their 90s and her father is seriously ill.

"Her parents are in their 90s, and her father is very ill and cannot be moved. But she has a wheelchair there and if she has to, she'll move him. But the question is, where?" Coleman said.

In audio recorded from Tehran, Savabieasfahani described the conditions on the ground.

"An hour ago, there was heavy, heavy bombardments all across our neighborhood," Savabieasfahani said. "Israel has been bombing schools, they've killed children, they have bombed hospitals, they've bombed clinics and they are constantly bombarding multiple neighborhoods in Tehran."

Related video: Families in metro Detroit struggle to reach loved ones as internet goes dark in Iran

Iranian-Americans in metro Detroit struggle to reach family as internet goes dark in Iran

Savabieasfahani also pushed back on the justifications used for the military campaign.

"They've threatened for years. They have lied about Iranian capabilities. They've lied about Iran being a threat to the United States," Savabieasfahani said.

Related video: Michigan soldier and families reflect on the cost of service amid rising tensions

Families wait for developments from those who answered the call to serve

Coleman, who has been visiting Iran for more than a decade, argued that military force will not improve life for ordinary Iranians.

"There are 92 million highly educated Iranians, very literate society. They know how to run their country. They know how to complain when they want to complain. Bombarding Iran and committing a genocide on Iran is not going to help anybody in Iran," Coleman said.

He also drew comparisons to previous U.S. military engagements.

"Iraq got bombed to smithereens and now 20-some years later, what is Iraq like? Afghanistan got bombed to smithereens. And after all these decades, what's Afghanistan like?" Coleman said.

Related video: Gas prices jump in Michigan, stocks plunge as U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict enters day 5

Gas prices jump in Michigan, stocks plunge as U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict enters day 5

Coleman also described Iran's diverse population.

"Iran has a large Jewish population. They have a Christian population. They have a Zoroastrian population. They have all kinds of ethnicities and all kinds of religions there, and everybody lives normally," Coleman said.

Coleman remains in limited contact with his wife due to a communications blackout in Iran. Both remain hopeful the fighting will end soon.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

