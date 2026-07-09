Isle Royale closes Three Mile Campground due to 'increasingly bold' wolf

(WXYZ) — The National Park Service said a popular campground on Isle Royale National Park is being closed for the rest of the month after a wolf was spotted in the area becoming increasing bold.

According to the NPS, the individual tent and group campsites at Three Mile Campground will be closed, and tent and hammock use is prohibited.

Officials say that over the past week, a wolf has been spotted, sniffing and pawing at tends, dragging backpacks away from tents and even entering a tent.

"The wolf has become increasingly bold, showing signs of habituation and a growing reliance on human food," a post reads.

Last year, the island introduced new food storage rules aimed at protecting wildlife and visitors.

During the closure, park staff are planning to intensify hazing efforts during the daylight to discourage the wolf from returning. Methods include loudly shouting, stomping, clapping, sounding airhorns, and discharging paintball guns.

The NPS also said staff will install noise-producing devices around Rock Harbor, Three Mile and Daisy Farm Campgrounds to alert staff and visitors of wolf presense.

“Visitor safety and the protection of wildlife are our highest priorities,” Park Superintendent Denice Swanke said in a statement. "We ask for your support in securing food, trash and scented items consistent with 2026 food storage guidelines.”

The goal is to reopen the sites on Aug. 1, the closure could continue.