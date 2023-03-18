'It happened in 8 seconds': Woman's purse violently snatched at Roseville Meijer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sharing her story after surviving a brutal attack, the victim of a violent purse snatching is speaking out to help catch those responsible.

She says it happened outside a busy store in Roseville and she lost much more than cash and credit cards.

“It happened in eight seconds,” Judy Ritter-Kozel said.

The store was a Meijer at 13 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue.

“Him and I did make eye contact, and I did swear at him. He had that black mask over his nose and a cap on. You only saw his eyes,” Ritter-Kozel said.

She suffered bruises and had her phone taken that day.

“My purse was on my right shoulder. I felt that hand and knew immediately. People told me I screamed the word ‘no,’” she said.

Roseville police are looking for three suspects who may be driving a stolen Kia. Ritter-Kozel says the bank notified her that her stolen cards were used at Foot Locker and Snipes stores near 8 Mile and Kelly roads in Eastpointe.

Ritter-Kozel says after posting about her experience on social media, she’s been overwhelmed by people showing kindness, offering to shop with her and even Meijer sending her a $200 gift card.

So far, no surveillance video has been released. At 71, Judy is grateful she didn’t get hurt any worse. Yet, she’s still thinking back to other items taken from her purse that meant more after losing her son recently to a heart attack.

“My son’s funeral cards. I was a bit remiss and look what happened to me. This has never happened to me before,” Ritter-Kozel said.