'It hurts': Students missing Ypsilanti choir director who was pulled from the classroom

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ypsilanti school choir director who was put on leave after an interview with 7 Action News won't be returning to the classroom before the year ends.

She spoke out about an issue regarding a video paid for by the choir that was never delivered. The situation was resolved, but the district still pulled her from the classroom, calling it paid non-disciplinary administrative leave.

The district told 7 Action News that Ypsilanti Community High School choir director Crystal Harding is still actively being investigated and her paid leave status "remains unchanged."

The last day of school is on Monday, according to students.

"I am feeling horrible. I am feeling betrayed and treated like a criminal," Harding told us Thursday.

Harding said the only thing she's guilty of is not keeping her mouth shut.

On April 26, she and her students explained to us that they paid someone $700 to make a video of their Black History Month performance concert but then, that person ghosted them.

In the concert, the students sang about the lack of resources in their district and feeling like their plight falls on deaf ears.

"The students spoke their truth. They spoke their truth to power — that's the most important thing I can teach them as a teacher that you don't have to accept the crap that is given to you. You have a right to speak up," Harding said.

The video was delivered a day after our initial story aired, according to Harding, but she says Ypsilanti Community School district administrators were furious.

"They said, 'Don't worry, you are going to get your pay. But you're going to stay home for a while,'" Harding said.

The district told us Harding was being investigated and her paid leave was "standard practice." They also say their action was "unrelated to any media contacts Mrs. Harding may have had or sought to have had."

We asked Harding if she felt the district's action is retaliatory. She responded, "Of course."

It has now been 42 days and counting since Harding was pulled from the classroom, and there's been no word as to why.

Choir student Naima Lewis says her class is hurting.

"Kids are not emotionally OK if they don't have the one thing that keeps them happy or keeps them motivated," Lewis said.

Lewis says choir performances were put on hold. In total, she says they've missed six.

"They didn't even want us around Mrs. Harding, like she was a dangerous person or something. And it hurts to see that someone who has the purest heart is getting really hurt and brought down," Lewis said.

Harding says this has been one of the darkest and most humiliating times in her life. She says it would take a lot to come back, even if she is welcomed.

"I would teach those kids anywhere. I would teach those kids for free. But this can't happen again. I won't allow this to happen again," Harding said.

Harding and Lewis say there is a choir trip that was paid and planned for to Chicago and that it was paid for by the booster club.

This will take place in late June and will be the first time Harding will be reunited with her students.

We are told the trip is not sponsored or approved by the district.

