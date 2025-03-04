'It was a doozy': Drivers react to first evening rush hour with I-696 eastbound closure

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Night 1 of a massive two-year freeway closure is already causing confusion among metro Detroit drivers.

Chaccie Horn-Jameel is one of the roughly 100,000 drivers who use eastbound I-696 daily. It wasn’t until evening rush hour on Monday — when she was met with barricades on the entrance ramps — that she learned I-696 will be fully closed from Lahser Road to I-75.

"Oh, it was a doozy,” Horn-Jameel said. "It was a surprise."

The closure went into full effect early Monday afternoon. The evening’s rush hour was the first taste of what's to come.

“It was a lot of traffic and a lot of accidents actually, because people are not used to it and they are driving horribly,” driver Anthony Eckles from Lathrup Village said. "People are, I guess, frustrated, so they're diving in and out of traffic out of frustration.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation is aware of the frustrations drivers will have during the closure.

“It's going to be very stressful and we fully expect to have some angry drivers,” MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said. "But it's really going to only be horrible for the first couple weeks as everybody is late and trying different routes. Then you get into a routine, you know what time you gotta leave, you know what route you're going to take."

MDOT is expecting Tuesday, the first morning rush hour with the closure, to also be a tough commute. They are urging people to leave early, and their official detour route is southbound on the Lodge Freeway, then eastbound on Davison Highway and northbound on I-75.

“We have the detour because we’re looking at the big picture. We need to move close to 100,00 drivers a day," Cross said. "As long as you're legally allowed to be on the road, you can take any road you want.”

For many, that means taking mile roads like 11 Mile Road through cities like Oak Park.

“I have never seen traffic like this," Berkley resident Jason Carlson said. "It's insane how many cars are going down 11 Mile right now.”

Carlson doesn't rely on I-696 for his commute, but the closure — at least on day 1 — still has a noticeable impact.

“With that many people that travel 696 every day, everyone's gotta grab a mile road to get back,” Carlson said. "For two years, it's going to be insane.”

As for those who do rely on I-696, plans for a new normal are underway.

“Now, I need to map out the side streets,” Horn-Jameel said. "And allow myself about 20 to 30 more minutes on my commutes.”

“I'm probably going to have to tack on another 15 to 20 minutes for any of my appointments because I'm up and down that highway every day,” Victoria Walker of Hazel Park said. "Leave extra early, be prepared and pack your patience because you’re going to need it.”